undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
924 Gilman’s Fight for the Future and Its Place in a Cornell Punk Archive
By Eileen Vargas,4 days ago
The collective behind 924 Gilman is campaigning to raise $5 million to buy the Berkeley property from its landlord, amid pressure on independent music venues across the Bay Area, according to Berkeleyside. The outlet also describes how zines by Aaron Cometbus and photographs by Murray Bowles have helped document the venue’s history. Gilman is among the Bay Area sites represented in a new book based on Cornell University’s punk archives.