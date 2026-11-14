undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Orlando's Spheres Bubble Show Traps Guests Inside Giant Bubbles at ICON Park
By Ethan Chen,4 days ago
A 35-minute indoor show tucked underneath the Slingshot at ICON Park is turning soap bubbles into sculpture, and some guests get to climb inside one themselves. Spheres Bubble Show, created and performed by Blaise Ryndes, blends comedy, magic and science into a seated experience built for audiences of all ages, with bubble sculptures shaped by fog, helium, lasers and black lights.