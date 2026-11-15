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Penn football rallies for comeback win over Cornell in Ivy League play
By Chris F. Weber,4 days ago
In Ithaca the light goes early in November, and the crowd that came to watch a home team protect a slim lead instead watched the visitors take the afternoon. Penn erased two deficits and left Schoellkopf Field with a 14 to 13 win, a result small on the national page and large inside the locker room. Junior quarterback Karson Siqueiros Lasky directed an offense that found just enough answers when the game looked settled against it. Penn Cornell football does not often interrupt the wider sports conversation, yet the shape of this road win, two holes dug and two holes filled, offered a clean lesson in composure.