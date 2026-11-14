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UN climate talks start in the year of disasters, energy price shocks and fast rising temperatures
By Natasha Weber,4 days ago
In a kitchen outside Phoenix, the air conditioner runs through what used to be called spring, and the monthly bill sits unopened beside a bowl of oranges that ripened weeks early. Scenes like this are no longer local curiosities. They are the weather of a planet warming faster than governments planned for, and they form the uneasy setting as the COP31 climate talks open in Antalya, Turkey. Delegates arrive in a year of disasters, energy price shocks connected to conflict involving Iran, and temperatures that are not waiting for the next communique.