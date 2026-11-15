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Beyoncé Shares New Details About Her and Jay Z’s 2008 Wedding
4 days ago
Beyoncé Shares New Details About Her and Jay Z’s 2008 Wedding. Beyoncé recently shared insights about her intimate wedding to Jay-Z during an interview promoting her hair care brand, Cécred. She revealed that their 2008 nuptials were a surprise for most guests. These guests were told they were attending a party rather than a wedding. The ceremony took place at their home in New York City and was attended by only 40 guests, including close friends and family. Beyoncé expressed her deep appreciation for her wedding dress, designed by her mother, Tina Knowles. She emphasized its sentimental value over any designer gown. The couple chose April 4, 2008, for their wedding date due to its personal significance. The number four is meaningful to both of them. Source: https://uk.news.yahoo.com/beyonc-shares-details-her-very-202338222.html.