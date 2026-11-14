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Protesters break into Microsoft data center site in Amsterdam as Europe’s backlash spreads
By Chris F. Weber,4 days ago
Before sunrise, the fences around a construction site on the edge of Amsterdam were already a stage. Activists moved past barriers, unfurled banners, and claimed a patch of ground that, on paper, belonged to a global company building the next layer of the internet. The Amsterdam data center protest did not look like a debate in a council chamber. It looked like a refusal, staged in mud and concrete, aimed at a project most residents will never see from the inside.