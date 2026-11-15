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Lehigh defeats Richmond 21-14, clinching third straight Patriot League Championship
By Zander Shallow,4 days ago
Lehigh football beat Richmond University Saturday, defeating the Spiders 21-14 away at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium in Virginia. Lehigh clinched their third straight Patriot League Championship with this win. First-year quarterback Patrick Coan started for the Mountain Hawks for the second week in a row, finishing the game with 82...
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