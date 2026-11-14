\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=0Pawyo_1H5ub52k00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pawyo_1H5ub52k00" width="450" height="299" >\u003cfigcaption>SRN News\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cp>Nov 14 (Field Level Media) – Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was added to the team’s injury report as questionable to face the host Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Per the Steelers (6-2) on Saturday, Freiermuth is dealing with an illness.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Darnell Washington and Robert Tonyan likely would see more playing time if Freiermuth is unable to play against the Bengals (6-2).\u003c/p>\u003cp>Freiermuth, 28, has 25 catches for 235 yards and a team-leading four touchdowns in eight games (all starts).\u003c/p>\u003cp>(-Field Level Media)\u003c/p>\u003cp>Brought to you by www.srnnews.com\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>