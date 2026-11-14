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Virginia routs Cal 36-7 behind two pick-sixes
By William Capps,4 days ago
Cal tried a fake field goal. Virginia’s Brandyn Hillman took it 100 yards the other way. Hillman’s 100-yard interception return and Kam Robinson’s 33-yard pick-six powered Virginia (5-5, 3-4 ACC) to a 36-7 win over Cal on Saturday at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, ending a three-game losing streak. The Cavaliers forced three turnovers, scored 17 points off them and need one more win, against North Carolina on Nov. 21 or at Virginia Tech on Nov. 28, to become bowl eligible.