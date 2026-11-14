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UFC 334 Entrance Music: What Songs Ciryl Gane, Josh Hokit, Kayla Harrison, Amanda Nunes, And Other Fighters Have Walked Out To
By @ninjapandey_ via LowKickMMA.com,,3 days ago
UFC 334 heads to New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden tonight, Saturday, November 14, with a stacked lineup featuring several highly anticipated matchups. The event marks the promotion’s 10th numbered show of 2026 and its 13th visit to the “Big Apple,” as the UFC returns to the legendary venue for the first time since UFC 322 in November 2025. The UFC 334 lineup is topped by a championship doubleheader. In the main event, reigning heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is set to make the first defense of his undisputed title against the undefeated Josh Hokit. The co-main event features bantamweight…