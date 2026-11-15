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Georgia Tech survives UNC Asheville on Victor Valdes free throw, Cal rallies past Utah Tech in ACC men’s basketball roundup
By William Capps,4 days ago
Victor Valdes made a free throw with one second left to give Georgia Tech a 75-74 win over UNC Asheville on Saturday, the day’s closest ACC men’s game. Wake Forest rolled past Southern Utah 89-51, and California rallied from a second-half deficit to beat Utah Tech 79-73. Here is the roundup, following Friday’s ACC men’s roundup.