undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UFC 334: Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit – Prelim Results And Highlights
By @ninjapandey_ via LowKickMMA.com,,4 days ago
The Octagon returns to the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight, Saturday, November 14, for UFC 334, featuring a stacked lineup of highly anticipated matchups. The numbered event is headlined by a heavyweight championship showdown, with undisputed titleholder Ciryl Gane set to defend his belt against the undefeated Josh Hokit. In the co-main event, women’s bantamweight queen Kayla Harrison will aim to secure the first successful defense of her title against former two-division champion Amanda Nunes. Beyond the headline bouts, UFC 334’s preliminary lineup brings plenty of veteran experience to the table, with familiar names like Stephen...