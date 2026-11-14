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UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit live results
By Jeff Cain via www.mmaweekly.com,,4 days ago
Madison Square Garden hosts tonight’s UFC 334 event featuring two world title bouts. A heavyweight title bout between champion Ciryl Ganeand undefeated Josh Hokit headlines the event. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison faces former two-division titleholder Amanda Nunes. The first fight of the 13-bout card begins at 5 p.m. ET. Refresh the page for the latest outcomes. UFC 334 Official Results: MAIN CARD (9 p.m. ET, Paramount+) Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes Caio Borralho vs. Yousri Belgaroui Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland Bilal Hasan vs. Luis Gurule PRELIMINARY CARD (7 p.m. ET,...