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Building the Future of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: Vicapsys CEO Armando Rubio
By Producer Eric Dye,4 days ago
Armando Rubio, the CEO of Vicapsys Life Sciences, a public pharmaceutical platform company joins Enterprise Radio. Vicapsys serves rural, tribal, Indian Health Service, Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, and Puerto Rico markets. Listen to host Eric Dye & guest Armando Rubio discuss the following:. For listeners who may not be...