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UFC Fans Drop Verdict on Merab Dvalishvili’s Friend Saba Lazishvili After RAF Debut
By Jake Pearce,4 days ago
Saba Lazishvili has been a clear talking point in the UFC following his latest fight. The Georgian fighter, who had recently been a part of the massive brawl between Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov, stepped into the fight on one day's notice after Nurmagomedov's removal from the competition, and he went on to beat Urijah Faber at the Etihad Arena.