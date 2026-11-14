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UFC 334 Final Face-Offs
By Jeff Cain via www.mmaweekly.com,,12 days ago
Madison Square Garden hosts Saturday’s UFC 334 event featuring two world title bouts. A heavyweight title bout between champion Ciryl Ganeand undefeated Josh Hokit headlines the event. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison faces former two-division titleholder Amanda Nunes. On Friday, following the ceremonial weigh-in, the fighters faced off a final time before stepping in the octagon.