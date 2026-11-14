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The Best Pictures From The Inner Circle 38 And ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Quarterfinals
By Vijay Kumar,2 days ago
Features Vijay Kumar Nov 15, 2026 The Best Pictures From The Inner Circle 38 And ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Quarterfinals ONE Championship returned to the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for an exhilarating double-header weekend that was highlighted by two quarterfinal matchups in the 2026-2027 ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. The Inner Circle 38 opened the night with five explosive Muay Thai bouts, topped by one of the most anticipated fights of the year. The members-only card was streamed exclusively via live.onefc.com in Asia primetime on Friday, November 13. Former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai...