undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Curtis Blaydes Calls Usman Nurmagomedov ‘Lucky’ on Jail Time
By BVM Sportsdesk,,3 days ago
UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes condemned Usman Nurmagomedov’s role in a hotel-lobby attack on Merab Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili, calling the move cowardly and saying Nurmagomedov was fortunate not to receive a longer jail sentence. Dvalishvili, despite being involved in the altercation, later called for the release of Nurmagomedov’s detained team members.