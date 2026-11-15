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Bia Mesquita Runs Through Macy Chiasson With Brutal First Round Submission
By Eddie Law via Cageside Press,,4 days ago
Bia Mesquita Runs Through Macy Chiasson With Brutal First Round Submission EventsResults & RecapsUFC Eddie Law November 14, 2026 Bia Mesquita is quickly becoming a nightmare for the UFC women’s bantamweight division, and Macy Chiasson found that out the hard way Saturday night. At UFC 334, the Brazilian grappling sensation hunted Chiasson around the cage before dragging her into her own personal house of horrors. Once the fight hit the canvas, Chiasson might as well have been trying to escape quicksand. Mesquita unleashed brutal ground-and-pound, took her back, and locked in a first-round rear-naked choke to end the nightmare. Another…