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Richemont Results: Watchmakers Rise 10% as Group Sales Climb 17%
By Adrienne Faurote,2 days ago
Richemont results for the six months ended September 30, 2026, released on November 13, show group sales of €12,282 million, up 16% at actual exchange rates and 17% at constant exchange rates. The figure that matters most to watch readers sits inside that total: sales at the Specialist Watchmakers—A. Lange & Söhne, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis, and Vacheron Constantin—were €1,706 million, up 9% at actual rates and 10% at constant rates.