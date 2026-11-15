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Five Takeaways from Mizzou’s 48-21 loss to Georgia
By Nathan Hurst,4 days ago
The Tigers never had a chance as another slow start doomed them early against Georgia. Usually we like to wait until the game is over before writing Five Takeaways because, well, we want to see what actually happens in the game. I’m writing this intro to you with two minutes left in the first quarter as Georgia just took a 21-0 lead against an unprepared and outmatched Mizzou team. I’ll certainly wait until the game is finished before I polish this baby off and hit “publish,” but I feel confident enough in how this game is going to play out that I’m going to get this party started now.