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The First Patek Philippe Ref. 3970 Sells for $2.3 Million at Sotheby’s
By Adrienne Faurote,13 days ago
The first numbered Patek Philippe 3970 has a new benchmark. At Sotheby’s Important Watches sale in Geneva on November 8 and 9, 2026, lot 88—cataloged as “The First 3970,” a yellow-gold Ref. 3970J made in 1986—sold for CHF 2,048,000, or $2,298,560, including the buyer’s premium and overhead premium. Sotheby’s called the result an auction record for the reference.