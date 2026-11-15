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Gary Barnett Finally Buys Out Yorkville Holdouts After Years-Long First Avenue Standoff
By Damon Caldwell,4 days ago
Gary Barnett has finally gotten his hands on the one piece of land that kept slipping away. Extell Development has bought a four-story building at 1645 First Avenue from Jay and Stuart Podolsky, closing out a standoff that stretched back more than a decade and sat squarely in the middle of Barnett's Yorkville development site.
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