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Titans' Tommy Townsend: Lands on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
The Titans placed Townsend (knee/Achilles) on IR on Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Townsend suffered a knee injury during the Week 7 loss to Cleveland and is also now dealing with an Achilles issue. His placement on IR means he'll be sidelined for at least four games. Thomas Morstead was signed by Tennessee from the practice squad to the active roster to take Townsend's role as the team's punter.