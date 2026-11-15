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Bills' Jordan Hancock: No longer on IR
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
The Bills activated Hancock (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday, and he is questionable to face the Jets on Sunday. Hancock suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 against Detroit and was subsequently placed on IR. He was designated to return Nov. 4 and is now eligible to return to action after being activated Saturday. Hancock was a full participant in all three Buffalo practices this week, so he seems to have a good chance of being active Sunday.