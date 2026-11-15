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Dolphins' Darrell Baker: Not returning for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
Baker (knee) was not activated from the reserve/PUP list ahead of Sunday's clash against Indianapolis. Baker was designated to return to practice Wednesday, but he isn't yet ready for game action. The veteran cornerback hasn't yet played for Miami after signing a one-year contract to join the organization last March. Baker's next chance to suit up will be Sunday, Nov. 22, in Buffalo.