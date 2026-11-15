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Titans' Thomas Morstead: Signed to Tennessee's active roster
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
The Titans signed Morstead from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Morstead first worked as Tennessee's punter Week 8 against Cincinnati. Following the team's Week 9 bye, Tommy Townsend (knee/Achilles) was placed on IR, clearing the way for Morstead to retain the punter role for at least the next four weeks.