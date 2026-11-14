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Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Doubtful for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff,2 days ago
Heiskanen (upper body) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Florida, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site. Heiskanen rotated into drills during Saturday's practice, but he will likely miss his fifth straight game against the Panthers on Sunday. He has already been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against Buffalo. Heiskanen has three goals, 11 points, 26 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and four hits in 15 appearances this season.