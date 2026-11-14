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Joy Harjo Reflects on Poetry, Leadership and Her Former Student Deb Haaland at Aquinas College Celebration
By Levi Rickert,4 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo (Muscogee Nation) did not disappoint a standing-room-only crowd Thursday evening, Nov. 12, 2026, at Aquinas College’s Contemporary Writers Series 30th Anniversary Celebration. Harjo read several of her poems, many of which explore Indigenous traditions, grief, the natural world,...
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