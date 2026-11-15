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Aho, fellow Finns ‘take it all in’ after Hurricanes’ Global Series sweep in Helsinki
By Shawn P. Roarke,4 days ago
HELSINKI -- The Carolina Hurricanes were Finn it to win it at the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland. Finnish players Sebastian Aho and Jesperi Kotkaniemi each factored into one of Carolina’s two first-period goals when the Hurricanes jumped out to a three-goal lead in a 5-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken at Veikkaus Arena on Saturday that gave them a sweep of the two-game series.