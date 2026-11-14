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Chaos calms down as flights resume at DSM airport, passengers share their experience
2 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Flights have resumed at the Des Moines International Airport after the FAA lifted its order to ground all flights nationwide on Friday for about 4 hours. Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, the FAA issued an order grounding flights nationwide due to what was later revealed to be communications problems. Hundreds hoping to catch flights at the Des Moines International Airport were hung up for hours during the grounding, and several more after, as airports worked to organize flights.