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Fort Mifflin Hosts Its First-Ever Krampusnacht Festival With a Gothic Christmas Market, Live Music, Fire Performances and More
By Hec,4 days ago
Fort Mifflin Hosts Its First-Ever Krampusnacht Festival With a Gothic Christmas Market, Live Music, Fire Performances and More. Historic Fort Mifflin invites guests to a holiday event with a twist at its first-ever Krampusnacht Festival on Saturday, December 5, from 6 to 10:30 p.m. The one-night celebration moves far beyond the usual cheerful Christmas village, diving into the ancient European folklore of Krampusnacht, the “dark companion” of Saint Nicholas who punishes the naughty.