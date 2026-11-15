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PhilaLandmarks Presents “Spirits of Independence,” a Boozy Educational Series Held at Historic Houses Around Philly
By Hec,4 days ago
PhilaLandmarks Presents “Spirits of Independence,” a Boozy Educational Series Held at Historic Houses Around Philly. The Philadelphia Society for the Preservation of Landmarks, known as PhilaLandmarks, is hosting “Spirits of Independence,” a four-part lecture series exploring the brews, wines and spirits that were produced, distributed and consumed by the people who owned and occupied its historic houses. The series takes place at Grumblethorpe, Hill-Physick House, Powel House and Historic Waynesborough.