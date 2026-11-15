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Doctors can’t prescribe food. Poverty is still their problem. [PODCAST]
By The Podcast by KevinMD,4 days ago
A dialysis patient raising her grandchildren lost food benefits, and her doctor could not prescribe food. Sameen Farooq is an internal medicine and palliative care physician at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. This episode is based on his article “Wealth inequality is a clinical problem, not political,” published on KevinMD. You will hear how poverty shapes care for roughly a fourth of the patients on his hospital service, why city resources and community health workers can only act as Band-Aids, and how federal cuts squeeze health systems that serve poor patients. He explains why he says “poverty” and “poor” instead of “disparities,” a word his article calls a code word. He also shares practical steps, from treating every patient as a whole person to using the social need codes in the EHR, writing to your representative, and voting. Press play to hear why he believes naming the problem is where a physician’s advocacy starts.