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Escaped inmate captured in Sulphur after week-long manhunt
By Jack MeyerDevin Cruice,4 days ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office captured an escaped inmate in Sulphur on Saturday night after a week-long manhunt. Artavien Green, 20, escaped from Detention Center 1 in Marksville on Nov. 7 around 8:30 p.m. The following day, CPSO deputies found a truck connected to Green in a parking lot on the corner of Third Avenue and Third Street in Lake Charles.
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