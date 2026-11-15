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El Paso to welcome Texas’ first official Mesoamerican Ulama team
By Alijah Cabrales,4 days ago
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is marking a milestone in the preservation of Indigenous culture with the official recognition of the state's first organized Mesoamerican Ulama team. The Asociación de Juego de Pelota Mesoamericano-USA (AJUPEME-USA) is set to officially inaugurate Ahuitzomeh, El Paso's first organized Mesoamerican Ulama...