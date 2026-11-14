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Hawks Soar Past Elmira, 94-65
4 days ago
HAMBURG, N.Y. – The Hilbert Hawks put together one of their most complete performances of the young season on Saturday afternoon, cruising to a 94-65 victory over Elmira College at the Brad Hafner Recreation Center. The win moves Hilbert to 3-1 on the year while Elmira falls to 1-3. After the teams battled through five ties and three lead changes early in the contest, the Hawks seized control midway through the opening half and never looked back. Hilbert used a 22-8 run over the final 11 minutes of the first half to build a commanding 38-22 advantage at the break.
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