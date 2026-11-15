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Kansas 37, West Virginia 14: Jayhawks make statement with first road win of season
By Jordan Coburn,4 days ago
Kansas football made a statement Saturday, defeating West Virginia 37-14 at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia, to earn its first road win of the season. The Jayhawks entered halftime with a 23-point lead over the Mountaineers, and this time they didn’t lose it after a dominant performance on both sides of the ball.