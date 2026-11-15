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Final volleyball state tournaments bid locked in after play-in games; WDA Tournament
By Luke GambleGeraldine PagliaJohn Jacklin,4 days ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Saturday the final eight volleyball teams punched their ticket to the NDHSAA State Tournament in Bismarck. The state tournament runs November 19-21 at the Bismarck Events Center. Eight state qualifier games in Class A and B decided the final spots in those two tournaments as teams...