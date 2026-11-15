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Plano Police Call Off Chase Tied to Suspected Beauty-Supply Theft
By Richard Dawson,4 days ago
A Plano pursuit tied to a suspected beauty-supply-store theft was called off because of rainy conditions and wet roads. According to the Plano Texas Police Department, officers responded to a report of a woman stealing from a beauty supply store on Tuesday. An officer approached the Chrysler 300, and the male driver fled in the Chrysler 300 with the woman, setting off a pursuit that night.
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