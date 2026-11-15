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Orono completes miraculous fourth quarter comeback; defeats Old Orchard beach in 8-Man Small state title game
By Max Sturm,4 days ago
AUBURN -- The Orono Red Riots pulled off an unbelievable fourth quarter comeback in the 8-Man Small state title game to defeat the Old Orchard Beach Seagulls 22-14. After a scoreless first quarter, the Seagulls took the early lead when Cooper Gallant took the ball in from the one-yard line for a touchdown to give OOB a 6-0 lead.
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