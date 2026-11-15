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Dallas Zoo Lights Returns for a 10th Season With a New Grove Maze
By Isabella Rodriguez,4 days ago
Dallas Zoo Lights is back on the calendar for a 10th season, with more than 2 million lights booked on select nights from Nov. 13 through Jan. 3. The new piece is a lighted maze in The Grove. Oak Cliff Advocate described a display of wildlife lanterns and holiday-themed areas, and the zoo is selling single-admission tickets starting at $19.