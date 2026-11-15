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Police responding to officer-involved shooting, suspect pointed gun at people, died at hospital
By First Alert 4 Staff,4 days ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) -St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting involving an SLMPD officer Saturday evening. According to police, commanders and force detectives responded to Meramec near Gustine for a shooting involving an officer. In a press conference, police stated that officers responded to the...
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