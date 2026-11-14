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Laying the points at Cameron: what 10 years of Duke betting lines show
By Guaranteed Sport Picks,4 days ago
Duke almost never loses at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Over the last ten completed seasons, 2016-17 through 2025-26, the Blue Devils went 146-17 at home. Betting them there has been a different story. As a home favorite, Duke covered the spread about 52 to 53 percent of the time over that stretch, depending on whose closing lines you use. That is barely better than a coin toss for a team that wins nine of every ten home games.