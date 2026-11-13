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Harrison Twp. Man, 34, Pleads Guilty in Gun and Apartment Theft Spree
By Amelia Simmons,10 days ago
A 34-year-old Harrison Township man has pleaded guilty to attempted grand theft involving a firearm, resolving a case tied to a string of thefts from apartments and vehicles reported earlier this year along Riverside Drive. Danny North entered the plea in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, and he is scheduled to be sentenced next month.
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