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The End of Alzheimer’s
By Joanna Hellmuth,4 days ago
When faced with diseases that are currently incurable, like Alzheimer’s disease, it is common for patients and family members to look for hope outside of the physician’s office. A diagnosis can be frightening, and it is understandable that some people are motivated to pursue any intervention claiming a beneficial effect. As direct-to-consumer interventions for dementia have flourished, so has the need to critically evaluate the evidence supporting these options.