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How to Transfer WhatsApp to a New Phone (iPhone, Android, and Between Them)
By Online Tech Tips StaffEdited byAseem Kishore,4 days ago
New phone, same group chats you can’t live without. What’s more nerve-wracking than setting up a shiny new phone and wondering if years of WhatsApp messages, baby photos, and voice notes from Grandma are about to vanish? The good news is that you can transfer WhatsApp to a new phone directly in all four directions: Android to Android, iPhone to iPhone, Android to iPhone, and iPhone to Android. You don’t need to email chats to yourself or juggle SD cards anymore.