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Another Fast Start Leads To A Comfortable Georgia Football Victory Over Missouri
By Dean Legge,13 days ago
ATHENS, Ga. — The first play from scrimmage resulted in an interception by the Georgia defense, and away the top-ranked Bulldogs went Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium. Georgia scored on its first five possessions, led No. 22 Missouri 31-0 midway through the second quarter, and rolled to a 48-21 win in front of a sellout crowd of 93,033.