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Central volleyball wins 5 set thriller over Amity to advance in the State Class LL Volleyball Tournament
By Jack Krampitz,8 days ago
The Bristol Central volleyball team showed they are not to be taken lightly in this year’s Class LL Volleyball Tournament. The #12 ranked Rams traveled to #5 Amity on Thursday and knocked the higher seed off with a stirring comeback win. After splitting Sets 1 & 2 by identical 25-13 scores, the Spartans of Amity took Set 3 by a 25-19 margin. They were one set away from advancing.