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Lane changes planned next week for FM Area Diversion construction
By Chris Larson,4 days ago
FARGO, N.D. – Motorists can expect several traffic changes next week as work continues on the stormwater diversion channel portion of the FM Area Diversion project. According to project officials, lane closures are scheduled on 38th Street West, north and south of the new crossing west of West Fargo and south of Interstate 94. That work is expected to begin November 16 and continue through November 24. Flaggers will direct traffic during the roadway repair work.